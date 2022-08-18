Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AmpliTech Group, Inc. Decreased by Small Cap Consu (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AmpliTech Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for AmpliTech Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmpliTech Group (AMPG)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.