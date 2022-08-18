Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AmpliTech Group, Inc. Decreased by Small Cap Consu (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AmpliTech Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for AmpliTech Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $461,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

