Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Lifted by KeyCorp

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Avista in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

