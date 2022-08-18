Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Decreased by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.82 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

