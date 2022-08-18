Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Entergy stock opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

