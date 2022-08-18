Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSTR opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $17.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

