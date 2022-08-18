Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 8.9 %

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

NYSE PCT opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.06. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 267.6% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 735,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 535,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 468,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 292,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.