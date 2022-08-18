Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 8.9 %
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 267.6% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 735,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 535,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 468,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 292,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies
In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.