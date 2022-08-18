Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.50. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 602.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 1,474,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

