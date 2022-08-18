Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 33.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 329,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,875 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

