Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

CM opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

