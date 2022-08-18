Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Cut by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
TSE CM opened at C$68.41 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$59.03 and a 52-week high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$61.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.
Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at C$707,380.32.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
