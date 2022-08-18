Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

Enerflex Trading Down 1.2 %

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex stock opened at C$6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.38. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$561.39 million and a P/E ratio of -25.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.93%.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.