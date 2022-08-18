Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,594.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,133.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and sold 3,097 shares worth $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QTRX stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
