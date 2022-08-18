Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 49,070 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
