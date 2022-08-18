Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 49,070 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TMST stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $772.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.