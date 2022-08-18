Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

