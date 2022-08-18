Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 184,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 145,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 178,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

