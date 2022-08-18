Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $995,000 Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 922,555 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 410,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 278,855 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $981.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVA. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

