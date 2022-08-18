Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 472,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ContextLogic news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $16,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,140,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,768,214 over the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $1.59 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

