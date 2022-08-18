Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 284 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,076,922. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

