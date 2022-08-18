Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,283 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $110.30 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

