Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $951,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.56. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

