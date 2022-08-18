Quipt Home Medical Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.