Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

RL stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

