Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,779,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

