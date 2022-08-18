Raymond James Weighs in on WSP Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.92.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.65 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$152.59.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

