RCM Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

RCMT stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RCM Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $2,411,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,281 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

