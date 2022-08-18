Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after buying an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 201,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

