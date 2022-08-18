Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Saia (SAIA)

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/12/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $234.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $229.00.
- 7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $270.00.
- 7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $270.00.
- 7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $377.00 to $300.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Saia was given a new $212.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 7/15/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $235.00.
- 7/12/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $298.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2022 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $232.67 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
