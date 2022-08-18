Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Saia (SAIA)

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $234.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $229.00.

7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $270.00.

7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $270.00.

7/28/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $377.00 to $300.00.

7/19/2022 – Saia was given a new $212.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/15/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $235.00.

7/12/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $298.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $232.67 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,657 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

