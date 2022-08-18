Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Up 0.2%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 540,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 664,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.