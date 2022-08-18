Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.65 and its 200 day moving average is $279.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

