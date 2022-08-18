Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

