Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Northland Power Announces Dividend

TSE:NPI opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

