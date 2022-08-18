Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPT Realty’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

RPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

RPT Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $917.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 200.01%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

