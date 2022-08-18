Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Clorox Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $131.00.

CLX opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

