Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Virios Therapeutics news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,723.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also

