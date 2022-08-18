Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zurich Insurance Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Zurich Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.67.

ZURVY stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

