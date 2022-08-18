Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,865,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.