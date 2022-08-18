Reviewing HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HOYA and Mediaset, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 0 0 N/A Mediaset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Mediaset’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.89 billion 6.92 $1.46 billion $3.97 28.06 Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Mediaset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 25.07% 21.42% 17.13% Mediaset N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HOYA beats Mediaset on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke that is a time and attendance management service, and Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

