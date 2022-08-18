Reviewing SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arcellx and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 6 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Arcellx presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.13%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 790.63%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Arcellx.

This table compares Arcellx and SQZ Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 3.45 -$68.74 million ($2.74) -1.17

Arcellx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies -334.41% -68.89% -36.44%

Summary

Arcellx beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

