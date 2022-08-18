Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) in the last few weeks:
- 8/13/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/8/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/18/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/14/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of RBA opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
