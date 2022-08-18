Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RBA opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

