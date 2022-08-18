Rivian Automotive (RIVN) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rivian Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -43.99% -28.86% Rivian Automotive Competitors -17,070.06% -9.56% -2.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.76 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -7.83

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rivian Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rivian Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 807 2079 2829 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 65.89, suggesting a potential upside of 80.91%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.