Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 348,007 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $2,129,802.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $820,280.32.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
