Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third Sells 348,007 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $2,129,802.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $820,280.32.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 115,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $557,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

