RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 34,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 65,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

