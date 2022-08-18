Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Gary W. Rollins Sells 248,014 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 248,014 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $9,144,276.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,958,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,008,670.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rollins Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ROL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after acquiring an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

