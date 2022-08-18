Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Fuels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of 309.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after buying an additional 1,398,838 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,389,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,644,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

