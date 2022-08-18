Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

