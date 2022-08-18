Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

