Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 103,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 2.5 %

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.