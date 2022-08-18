Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,251,000 after purchasing an additional 219,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 68,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

