Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after buying an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 248,014 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $9,144,276.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,958,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,008,670.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,099,496 shares of company stock worth $78,242,506. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

