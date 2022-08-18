Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,261 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

